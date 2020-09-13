An errant 19-year old has suffered the full force of law in England after showing disregard for the Coronavirus pandemic rules for prevention of its spread. The teenager in Nottingham decided to have a bash at his housed and invited around 50 guests.

Not only did the authorities put an end to the festivities, but handed the young man a ticket for £10,000 for his transgressions. The name of the man, and his occupation haven't been disclosed. If the youngster fails to pay fine, which is more likely, he will have to appear in court. What punishment would then follow is not clear.

Police swing into action

The party was busted by police after a call from the neighbors where the event was taking place. The first officials to reach the house were from the local council but the host refused to listen to them. These men "were met with hostility from the organizer," the police stated.

Then, Nottinghamshire Police reached the spot and disbanded the party and inflicted the fine. The Assistant Police Constable Steve Cooper reiterated the responsibility of citizens to not make a nuisance of themselves in these troubled times.

"We need to all remember we are very much still in the middle of a global pandemic and we all need to take responsibility for our actions," Cooper told the media. "This party was a clear example of a householder who deliberately flouted the rules without a care for anyone else and as a result we have used the full powers we have to deal with this," he added.

This incident comes at a time when the UK Government announced new rules across the country to prevent further spread of the virus. As per these new rules, to be effective from Monday, only six people will be allowed for social events, regardless of whether they are held indoors or outdoors.

