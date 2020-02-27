On Thursday, South Korea reported 334 new cases of Covid-19 infection, country's highest, since it reported its first case on January 20, a Chinese woman from Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak. Majority of the cases in South Korea are linked to an obscure religious sect, based in south-eastern city of Daegu. In light of surmounting cases, US and South Korea have decided to postpone their joint military drill, "until further notice".

Coronavirus in South Korea: Latest updates

With 334 cases reported on Thursday, the national tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 1,595. Till now, the country has reported the largest number of disease cases, outside China, from where the disease had originated and spread to other parts of the world.

Majority of cases in the east Asian nation are linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a religious sect based in the south-eastern city of Daegu. Out of the 334 cases reported on Thursday, 307 were reported in Daegu, Yonhap News Agency reported. In fact, 1,017 of the total cases have been reported in Daegu. The country also reported its 13th coronavirus fatality, on Thursday. A 74-year-old man, linked to the Shincheonji religious sect, died of respiratory failure.

US postpones joint military drill

South Korea and the United States postponed their springtime joint military exercises over growing concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, their combined command said on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

On Wednesday, a US soldier stationed at Camp Carroll, in south-eastern South Korea, tested positive for the deadly virus. Also, the South Korean military has reported 21 infections among its service members. About 28,500 US troops are currently stationed at South Korea, which is technically at war with North Korea and this is the first time that the joint military drill has been called off over health concerns.

Cases outside China mounting rapidly

As we witness the daily number of cases plateauing in China, the same is surging in other parts of the world. On Wednesday, the US President Donald Trump said that in future, he might restrict travel to South Korea, Italy and other countries where virus cases are increasing. On Wednesday, February 26, China witnessed 433 new cases, along with 29 deaths due to novel coronavirus infection, Global Times reported.