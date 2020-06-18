North Korea-based hacking group Lazarus is planning to launch broader phishing attacks designed as COVID-19 relief efforts against six countries including Singapore, targeting more than five million individuals and businesses (small, medium, and large enterprises), warned a security firm.

CYFIRMA, a threat intelligence and cybersecurity platform company, has exposed the malicious plans of North Korean hackers. They revealed that the campaign was planned for launch on Sunday, June 21. The hackers, who claimed to have 8,000 business contact details, made plans to send phishing emails from a spoofed Ministry of Manpower email account offering additional payment of S$750 for all employees of these companies.

If You Receive an Email Like This, Do Not Trust

The phishing emails reads like this:

Member of Singapore Business Federation, Thank you for your long-term support during the COVID19 circuit breaker. We understand the pain and torture you have suffered in the past two months, which has prevented you from conducting business. In the past few months, we have announced many business-friendly programs supported by the Singapore government. In addition, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) of Singapore today announced a new financial plan that provides a one-time subsidy of S$750 per employee under the Work Support Plan (JSS). Please register your company and don't forget to provide your company bank information so that we can transfer funds automatically. Claim your financial support immediately Thank you, Ministry of Manpower [MOM] Singapore MOM Service Center 1500 Bendemeer Road, Singapore 339946 Employment Pass Service Center Binhe Road, 20 Upper Ring Road, #04-01/02, Singapore 058416

The researchers at CYFIRMA, who have been tracking the Lazarus Group for many years, . said their investigation into the Group's activities has revealed detailed plans indicating an upcoming global phishing campaign this weekend.

As in many countries government organizations announced significant financial support to individuals and businesses in their effort to stabilize their pandemic-ravaged economies, the phishing campaign is designed to impersonate government agencies, departments, and trade associations who are tasked to oversee the disbursement of the financial aid.

In a news release, CYFIRMA said they first picked up the lead on June 1. After the analysis, evidence showed that hackers planning to launch attacks in six countries across multiple continents over a two-day period. Further research uncovered seven different email templates impersonating government departments and business associations.

As of Thursday, the researchers have not seen the phishing or impersonated sites defined in the email templates. But the research showed that the North Korean hackers were planning to set that up in the next 24 hours.

They also found that North Korean cyber criminals are planning to spoof or create fake email IDs impersonating various authorities. These are some of the emails discussed in their phishing campaign plan:

• covid19notice@usda.gov • ccff-applications@bankofengland.co.uk • covid-support@mom.gov.sg • covid-support@mof.go.jp • ncov2019@gov.in • fppr@korea.kr

Recent analysts also claimed that North Korea will most likely attack the U.S. presidential election in November after Kim Jong Un's regime explicitly threatened that possibility recently. Sung-Yoon Lee, the Kim Koo-Korea Foundation professor in Korean Studies at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University said that North Korea will be able to test how far and to what extent it can damage the U.S. election system. Lee said, "I fully expect North Korea to test its own capabilities to see what it can get away with by hacking into the U.S. election system."