Monday proved to be the deadliest day, till now, for the United States, which reported 140 deaths in a single day. A staggering 10,168 new cases were also reported in the country on Monday. Similarly, Italy continues to be the hardest-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, reporting ed 601 fatalities and 4,789 cases on Monday.

Covid-19 in USA: Updates

As on Monday (March 23), the number of novel coronavirus cases in USA reached 43,734 along with 553 fatalities. New York state has witnessed 157 deaths, more than any state.

Asked about the issue, President Donald Trump said he was not surprised. "It's going to be bad. Certainly this is going to be bad", Trump said at a White House press briefing.

"We're trying to make it so it is less, less bad". "The numbers will increase with time then they will decrease", he added, New York Post reported. As the country reported its deadliest day, more states have geared up to impose lock-downs, to curb the epidemic from spreading.

In an unprecedented move, Texas governor Greg Abbott ordered the postponement of "all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary" including abortions that are not needed to preserve the life or health of the mother, CNN reported.

New York has been the hardest hit in USA. Its number of cases ballooned, from just 1 on March 1, to reach 20,857 on March 23.

"I want America to understand: This week, it's going to get bad", U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on NBC's "Today", early on Monday. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio touted the same. "It's going to be bad this week, it's going to be worse the following week", he said.

He called on President Trump to impose a country-wide lock-down, a plan that he has rejected. On the contrary, he said that he would lift certain restrictions in the coming days, so that people can get back to work.

"The doctors, if it were up to them, they may say 'let's keep it shut down, let's shut down the entire world". "We can't do that and you can't do that with the country especially the number one economy anywhere in the world by far", the US President, who's seeking a reelection, later this year, added.

Covid-19: Updates

Italy remains the hardest-hit nation, with a record 6,077 coronavirus fatalities and 63,927 cases.

Spain saw 539 deaths and 6,368 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its total to 35,136 cases and 2,311 deaths.

France recorded 186 new deaths along with 3,838 new cases. The country's total tally reached 19,856 cases and 860 fatalities.

Iran, the hardest-hit West Asian nation saw 127 new deaths and 1,411 cases. Its number of cases have reached 23,049 along with 1,812 fatalities.

As on Monday, the Covid-19 death toll from around the world reached 16,554 along with 381,529 cases.