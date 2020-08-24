A study published in the Journal of Eating Disorders has found that nine out of ten individuals grappling with eating disorders have been profoundly and negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Dr. Dawn Branley-Bell, co-author of the study, said in a statement: "Our findings highlight that we must not underestimate the longevity of the impact of the pandemic. Individuals with experience of eating disorders will likely experience a long-term effect on their symptoms and recovery."

Worsening Eating Disorders

According to Beat, the UK's eating disorder charity, approximately 1.25 million people in the UK alone have an eating disorder. Until now, little was known about the impact of the pandemic on this population.

While it is evident that the COVID-19 outbreak is having a significant effect on the global population, the study shows that the pandemic raises additional, unique challenges for individuals with eating disorders.

During the early stages of the pandemic lockdown, Dr. Branley-Bell and Dr. Catherine Talbot from the Northumbria University in the UK, surveyed individuals across the country who are currently experiencing, or in recovery from, an eating disorder.

Compounding Negative Impacts

The results suggest that disruptions to daily life as a result of lockdown and social distancing may have a detrimental impact on an individual's wellbeing, with almost nine out of ten (87 percent) of participants reporting that their symptoms had worsened as a result of the pandemic.

According to the researchers, over 30 percent stated that their symptoms were much worse. Findings indicate detrimental impacts on psychological wellbeing including decreased feelings of control, increased feelings of social isolation, increased rumination about disordered eating, and low feelings of social support.

Through analysis of participants' responses, researchers found that the negative effects may be due to changes to individuals: regular routine, living situation, time spent with friends and family, access to treatment, engagement in physical activity, relationship with food and use of technology.

Scientists Warn of Adverse Consequences

One of the major challenges faced by those surveyed was a reduction in healthcare service provision or discrepancies in access to healthcare services. Some reported being prematurely discharged from inpatient units, having treatment suspended or continuing to

The research team warns that the consequences of not being able to access professional eating disorder treatment during the pandemic could be severe, causing some peoples' conditions to become much worse and, in some cases, could prove fatal.

