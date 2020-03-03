Novel coronavirus, officially called Covid-19, first emerged in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province. Initially, almost all cases were reported in China, which has till now reported more than 90,000 cases and over 3,000 fatalities.

For the past few days, the trend has reversed, with other countries reporting more of cases than the Chinese mainland. Consequently, South Korea in Asia, Italy in Europe and Iran in the middle-east have emerged as the new epicentres of coronavirus.

Travel restrictions in Europe

In Europe, Italy is the hardest-hit, with 2,036 cases and 52 fatalities, with cases in several countries linked to recent travel to Italy or close contact with someone who travelled there. To curb the virus from spreading, several countries have imposed travel restrictions.

Belgium: Brussels Airlines has slashed operations to and from Italy, by 30 percent. Bulgaria: Bulgaria Air has slashed its operations to and from Italy, by 30 percent.

Czech Republic: Czech airlines has suspended all operations to and from Seoul.

France: Air France has suspended all flights to mainland China, all through March.

Finland: Finnair has suspended all operations to mainland China, while reduced operations to Hong Kong, till March 28.

Germany: Lufthansa will not fly any flights to mainland China, till April 24.

Italy: It has suspended all flights from China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan until Apr. 28.

Netherlands: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will not fly to several cities in the Chinese mainland, till May 3, Reuters reported.

Poland: LOT Polish Airlines has cancelled several flights to mainland China and South Korea.

Russia: All airlines, other than Aeroflot has stopped operations to and from China. Although Aeroflot hasn't suspended operations, but isolating flights at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport's Terminal F.

Spain: No flights of Iberia Airlines will fly between Shanghai and Madril, till April. Switzerland: SWISS International Airlines has suspended operations to Iran and Italy, while earlier restrictions were only imposed on China.

United Kingdom: British Airways has suspended 216 flights from capital London to New York, Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Germany and Ireland. Also, Ryanair has cancelled 25 percent of flights to and from Italy, BBC reported. Another British airline EasyJet is also cancelling flights on certain routes, due to pandemic fear. Several airlines suspended operations to and from China.

Travel restrictions in middle-east

In the middle-east, Iran has been the hardest hit with 1,501 cases and 66 deaths.