Novel coronavirus, officially called Covid-19, first emerged in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province. Initially, almost all cases were reported in China, which has till now reported more than 90,000 cases and over 3,000 fatalities.
For the past few days, the trend has reversed, with other countries reporting more of cases than the Chinese mainland. Consequently, South Korea in Asia, Italy in Europe and Iran in the middle-east have emerged as the new epicentres of coronavirus.
Travel restrictions in Europe
Italy (marked in red)
Wikimedia Commons
In Europe, Italy is the hardest-hit, with 2,036 cases and 52 fatalities, with cases in several countries linked to recent travel to Italy or close contact with someone who travelled there. To curb the virus from spreading, several countries have imposed travel restrictions. Belgium: Brussels Airlines has slashed operations to and from Italy, by 30 percent. Bulgaria: Bulgaria Air has slashed its operations to and from Italy, by 30 percent.
Czech Republic: Czech airlines has suspended all operations to and from Seoul.
France: Air France has suspended all flights to mainland China, all through March.
Finland: Finnair has suspended all operations to mainland China, while reduced operations to Hong Kong, till March 28.
Germany: Lufthansa will not fly any flights to mainland China, till April 24.
Italy: It has suspended all flights from China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan until Apr. 28.
Netherlands: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will not fly to several cities in the Chinese mainland, till May 3, reported. Reuters
Poland: LOT Polish Airlines has cancelled several flights to mainland China and South Korea.
Russia: All airlines, other than Aeroflot has stopped operations to and from China. Although Aeroflot hasn't suspended operations, but isolating flights at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport's Terminal F.
Spain: No flights of Iberia Airlines will fly between Shanghai and Madril, till April. Switzerland: SWISS International Airlines has suspended operations to Iran and Italy, while earlier restrictions were only imposed on China.
United Kingdom: British Airways has suspended 216 flights from capital London to New York, Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Germany and Ireland. Also, Ryanair has cancelled 25 percent of flights to and from Italy, reported. Another British airline EasyJet is also cancelling flights on certain routes, due to pandemic fear. Several airlines suspended operations to and from China. BBC
Travel restrictions in middle-east
Iran (marked in red)
Wikimedia Commons
In the middle-east, Iran has been the hardest hit with 1,501 cases and 66 deaths. Iran: All flights stopped plying to and from China, but that hasn't stopped the number of coronavirus cases from surging. Iraq: Iraqi Airways has suspended operations to neighboring Iran. Israel: El Al has suspended all operations to and from Italy, till March 16. No flights will ply to and from Hong Kong and Beijing, till May 2. Iraq: Iraqi Airways has suspended operations to neighbouring Iran. Jordan: Royal Jordanian Airlines has cancelled plying between Amman and Rome. Kuwait: Jazeera Airways is suspending its flights to Iran and Iraq. Similarly, Kuwait Airways has stopped flying to Iran, Iraq and Italy. Oman: Both Oman Air and Salam Air have suspended operations to and from Tehran. All flights have been cancelled between Oman and China. Qatar: Qatar Airways has suspended operations to several Iranian cities, such as Isfahan, Mashhad, Shiraz, and Tehran, till March 14. All airlines have stopped plying to and from China, reported. Bloomberg Saudi Arabia: Saudia has cancelled flights to and from mainland China, till further notice. Turkey: Pegasus Airlines has suspended operations to Iran, till March 11 and to Italy and Iraq till March 16. The Turkish Airlines has suspended operations to Iraq, Iran, Italy, and South Korea, till March 10. UAE: Dubai-based Emirates has cancelled all flights plying between Dubai and Iranian capital Tehran. flydubai has suspended operations to several Iranian cities, which include Esfahan, Lar, Mashhad, Shiraz, and Tehran. Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has suspended operations to Hong Kong, till March 28.