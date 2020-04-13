Filmmaker James Gunn says his anticipated films Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and The Suicide Squad wont be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis all over the world.

Gunn opened about the status of the films while answering fans' questions on his Twitter account, reports variety.com. He said the new Suicide Squad film, for Warner Bros. and DC Comics, is scheduled to release as planned on August 6, 2021.

No reason for delay

"Right now there's no reason for The Suicide Squad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting and set up editing from our homes (due to a post-production team and studio with foresight) before quarantine," Gunn said.

He gave a similar update for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which does not have a release date yet. "Right now the plans with 'Vol. 3' are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus," he said.

Excited about The Suicide Squad

Gunn is excited about his version of The Suicide Squad, which stars Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior.

Guardians of the Galaxy director Gunn wrote the second Suicide Squad installment, which tells the story of a group of super-villains forced by the government to work for good and save mankind. The first installment released in 2016, grossing $768 million worldwide despite dismal reviews.