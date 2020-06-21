Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley has reportedly acquired COVID-19. The actor on Saturday took to his official social media handle to update fans on his health. According to reports, Hughley was taken to the hospital soon after he collapsed while playing a set at Zanies Comedy Club. In a video that has gone viral. the actor appeared to be in a hospital exam room where it was announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Reportedly, the actor cum comedian was taken to the hospital where the doctors treated him for extreme dehydration and exhaustion, as per the message posted on his official Instagram handle. Soon after he passed out during the comedy show in Nashville on Friday, fans were left shocked and wondering what went wrong with the actor until Hughley shared his ordeal through his official Instagram account on Saturday.

Hughley Tests Positive for COVID-19

It was around 11:00 PM when Hughley's speech during his Zanies Comedy Club performance to a sold-out crowd became "labored," according to a leading media website. A security guard then offered the performer something to drink on the stage, however, shortly after that, the comedian passed out in front of the audience. But, Hughley's manager was luckily nearby who assisted and helped the star hold his ground.

After the incident, the comedian was quickly shifted to a waiting ambulance outside the Club and was straight away taken to the hospital. He was tested positive at Ascension St. Thomas West Hospital where he was being treated for extreme dehydration.

Hughley said that he was shocked at learning he has tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote, "I also tested positive for COVID-19 which blew me away," on the social media. Meanwhile, Hughley in the long video on his social media explained that he was considered "asymptomatic" and that he didn't show any sign of the virus.