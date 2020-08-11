As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus or COVID-19, scientists around the world are currently working on finding a cure for the deadly disease. On August 11, the Russian President Vladimir Putin made an announcement that the nation's Gamaleya Research Institute had registered the world's first anti-COVID-19 vaccine named Sputnik V and the production is going to start in near future, which will possibly mark the end of the global pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 736,000 people worldwide.

The production of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has already started at the AFK Sistema's Binnopharm pharmaceutical factory, which is in Russia. It is expected to make 1.5 million doses a year. Now, a video showing the production of the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine has been posted on the YouTube page of state-controlled news organization Sputnik.

Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine

The video shows how the researchers have been working inside the labs working to find a cure for the disease. It shows how the scientists worked to produce the first batch of the vaccine that might possibly put the global pandemic to an end as claimed by Russia.

Researchers and experts around the world are not confident about the efficiency of the vaccine as most of them claimed that the vaccine did not undergo enough trials to make it safe for use. They have mentioned that the rush for a vaccine can turn out to be dangerous for the world.

Russia, on the other hand, has claimed that the vaccine has been tested and it is pretty much safe for use. The authorities are going to give the teachers, healthcare workers, and the people who are at major risks of contracting the disease, the first doses of the vaccine.

The mass vaccination program is going to start in Russa in October. The deadly virus outbreak has infected more than 20 million people until now in the world. Most of the experts believe that an effective vaccine will be available by the first quarter of 2021.