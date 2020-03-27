A 101-year old man, from Italian coastal city of Rimini, has recovered from Covid-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus. The recovery of the centenarian, referred to as "Mr P" has provided a ray of hope, amid all gloom surrounding the global pandemic, that has proved to be fatal for the elderly.

101-year-old 'Mr P' recovers from coronavirus

"Mr P" born in 1919, was admitted to the Rimini hospital -- Ospedale Infermi di Rimini, a week ago after testing positive for COVID-19, Rimini's vice-mayor Gloria Lisi announced on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported. As the patient began to recover, it became "the story everyone talked about" in the hospital, be them doctors, nurses, administrators, or other patients, the vice-mayor announced in a televised interview.

"Everyone saw hope for the future for all of us in the recovery of a person more than 100 years old. Every day we see the sad stories from these weeks that mechanically tell about a virus that rages and is especially aggressive on the elderly. But he survived. Mr. P. survived," she said.

"His family brought him home last night, leaving behind a lesson that even at the age of 101, the future is not set," she added further. According to Italian news reports, Mr P is believed to be the oldest man to recover from the disease. The oldest person, in the world, to recover from Covid-19, is a 103-year old Chinese woman, from Wuhan, where the disease first originated from a local wet market.

Covid-19 outbreak in Italy

Italy, the country of 60.4 million, has been the hardest-hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic, despite boasting of one of the leading health infrastructures in the world.

With 712 additional deaths reported on Thursday, the country's death toll has now reached 8,215, almost twice as that in Spain, the second worst-hit nation, in terms of fatalities. As on Friday, March 27, the Mediterranean nation has witnessed 80,589 cases of novel coronavirus.