The 24-year-old model and singer Courtney Stodden raised temperatures to a whole new level as she shared a sheer racy lingerie picture on Instagram with a neck-deep cleavage and a new hairdo to commemorate her divorce with the 59-year-old actor Doug Hutchison. She captioned the image: ''All this stress and now I'm divorced. Nothing like new hair to mend the soul right ladies? #newhair.''

Courtney looks out of the world as she's all set to have a new and happy life after suffering a failed stressful marriage to Doug. Things are finally falling into place for the bombshell.

'I was trapped and manipulated by Doug'

Courtney was just a 16-year-old girl when she tied the knot to the love of her life Doug, who was then 51. Their marriage was on the rocks since 2017 and the two decided to part ways and filed for divorce. It took three years for the courts to declare the couple officially divorced and Courtney is now on top of the moon with her newfound life.

In her recent post, Courtney lashed out at Doug for allegedly "trapping, manipulating and abandoning" her and revealed that she lived in a lonely and dark environment devoid of all love and care. She said: ''Today I am officially divorced from actor Doug Hutchison. It's an emotional day for me. God only knows how he's feeling, but I can tell you that it's for the better.''

She added: ''I've been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10 year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I'm a woman now and it's time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter.''

Courtney's advice to Doug

Soon after their divorce, Courtney advised Doug to not ''do this to another minor again". ''It's not right even if the parent signs off. Wait a respectable amount of time before marrying. Children aren't on your level. I'll always love you regardless. Be better. As shall I,'' she concluded.