Couple Caught on Camera Having Sex Inside Toilet of EasyJet Flight after Crew Member Opens Door as Passengers Watch in Shock [WATCH]

A randy couple was caught on camera having sex in the bathroom on an EasyJet flight while fellow passengers cheered loudly. The couple got steamy in the restroom on a flight from Luton to Ibiza on September 8, as shown in a video posted online by Aney Stokes which has now gone viral.

In the video clip, a staff member can be seen standing nervously outside the toilet doors, with passengers eagerly waiting for him to open the door. It appears that the staff member takes a few moments, seemingly trying to gather the courage to open the door, while passengers on board turn in their seats to get a better view of the unfolding situation.

Getting Steamy Midair

When the door eventually opens, a man can be seen standing behind a woman who is hunched over the airplane bathroom, and they both have their pants down to their knees and engaged in wild sex inside the toilet, the Daily Star reported.

The scene is accompanied by roars of cheers from passengers throughout the plane as the red-faced man rushes to close the door, presumably to protect whatever is left of their dignity. The incident appears to have become a spectacle for those on board.

More than shock, the passengers seem to enjoy the moment. In the midst of the commotion, one woman can be heard exclaiming, "Oh my f***ing god," followed by her asking her friend if she managed to capture the footage of the incident.

Her friend replies: "I got ar*e and everything."

Out of Control Raunchy Couple

The video has since amassed over 3.6 million views on Twitter, with numerous people rushing to the comments section to make light-hearted remarks and poke fun at the situation. It appears to have garnered significant attention and generated a lot of online discussion.

"Dirty. P*ss and s*** particles everywhere in a confined space lol," wrote one user.

Another jokingly said: "Bog standard weekend for me that."

"The fella walking down the aisle after putting in the best 15 second performance of his life," a third user wrote.

"Go On Lad," wrote yet another user.

EasyJet has confirmed that the incident did occur on one of their flights, and they have reported it to the police. Such behavior on a flight is typically taken seriously by airlines and law enforcement agencies.

"We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behavior of two passengers onboard," an EasyJet spokesperson said.

However, it is not known if the couple was arrested or any action was taken against them.