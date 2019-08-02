Council for Third Age, C3A, will be organising a special celebratory event to commemorate the 3rd anniversary of National Silver Academy (NSA). Held on 2 August 2019 at the National Library Events Plaza, the event will be graced by President Halimah Yacob. As part of the celebrations, there will be special performances by seniors, a partners' appreciation segment and a cake-cutting ceremony.

In conjunction with this celebration, a 2-day NSA roadshow will be held on 2& 3 August, featuring exciting activities, talks and booths by participating partners under the National Silver Academy's network of partners. Through the roadshow, seniors can discover various learning opportunities and understand the importance of lifelong learning.

Under NSA, there are more than 1,000-course titles for seniors to choose from. Most courses are SkillsFuture Credit eligible too. As the administrator of NSA, C3A has organised multiple community roadshows in the past. Ms Soh Swee Ping, CEO of Council for Third Age, "We are very encouraged by the level of support from the NSA partners and we will continue collaborating with them to provide quality and diverse courses for seniors, as well as expanding outreach into the community through roadshows such as this."

NSA Roadshow @ Central

The NSA roadshow will be held from 11 am – 8 pm on 2 and 3 August (Friday and Saturday) at the National Library Events Plaza (Level 1) and visitors can look forward to more than 30 booths of participating educational institutions and community-based organisations providing relevant learning opportunities for seniors. The roadshow will feature a host of experiential activities such as soap making, aromatherapy, urban permaculture, 3D printing, crochet, stage talks on various topics, demonstrations, games and more. Admission is free for all.