Cost-effective prostate enlargement (BPH) and kidney stone treatment with Dr Allen's Device

People who have used Dr. Allen's Device have reported its safety and treatment effectiveness in clinical studies on chronic prostate conditions, known as benign prostatic hyperplasia or benign prostate enlargement (BPH or BPE) and chronic prostatitis. Further clinical trials are currently underway assessing Dr. Allen's Device for kidney stone dissolving therapy and chronic lower back pain treatment.

The effectiveness of non-invasive Thermobalancing therapy with Dr. Allen's Device has been proven in clinical trials and also in multiple case studies gathered across 12 years of scientific observations. The data has been published in many medical articles openly available online.

Thermobalancing therapy and Dr. Allen's Device are USPTO-patented that confirms the uniqueness of this natural treatment. It is the only therapy the essence of which is the improvement of micro blood circulation in the affected organs locally. It is exactly this principle that underlies the treatment for various damages of different organs of the body, such as kidneys, joints, spine, the sciatic nerve, and the prostate gland.

The International Journal of Quality Innovation has published an article showing that men with BPE and chronic prostatitis can be effectively treated with Dr. Allen's Device, and the details of this high-value and cost-effective medical innovation are well documented there, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40887-020-00035-0. The easy-to-use Dr. Allen's Device works by improving micro blood circulation in the affected area while worn on the body.

It should be noted that all standard treatments do not target the cause of BPH, chronic prostatitis, kidney stones, and long-term low back pain, and their effectiveness is thus limited. This factor was precisely the motivation behind the creation of a novel medical technology and Dr. Allen's Device.

Standard treatments often cause serious side effects

Titled "Sexual dysfunctions related to drugs used in the management of lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia", this article has revealed that Î±-blockers and 5-alpha reductase inhibitors (5-ARIs), i.e. the drugs commonly used for the treatment of BPH and troubling urinary symptoms, can cause erectile dysfunction, ejaculatory disorders and a reduction in sexual desire.

The most common medical procedures for kidney stones are extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL). Sadly, ESWL and PCNL can damage kidneys and cause severe side effects, including high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Standard treatments for chronic low back pain include painkillers, physiotherapy, acupuncture, spinal steroid injections, and surgical procedures. They may provide temporary pain relief, but they are associated with serious side effects. For instance, large case series report that 10%â€“40% of all patients who undergo lumbar surgery develop some form of persistent postoperative pain.

Dr. Allen's Device for prostate, kidneys, and low spine

It has been proven that Dr. Allen's Device and Thermobalancing therapy relieve low back pain, reduce prostate enlargement, and dissolve kidney stones without side effects. Dr. Allen's Device is registered with the MHRA, a medical regulatory healthcare agency in Great Britain.

Multiple case studies observed for over a decade show that Dr. Allen's Device dissolves kidney stones and relieves back pain. Moreover, new clinical trials on Dr. Allen's Deviceinvolving patients with kidney stones and low back pain have been initiated. These innovation studies are supported by grant funding from OxLEP Business and the European Regional Development Fund.

Dr. Allen's Device: a truly cost-effective medical innovation

The remarkable cost-effectiveness of the therapy with Dr. Allen's Device is worth noting. This high-value product is reusable and lasts for a year. It also saves its users the costs of lost work opportunities, ruined holidays, and missed quality family time. The costs associated with standard kidney treatments range from $1,200 to$5,200 per procedure.An average cost of back pain treatment is about $8,000 per patient, while the annual average cost of dealing with BPH is $5,729.

