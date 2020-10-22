The health authority of Brazil has given confirmation that a volunteer has died after taking part in the clinical trials of the coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The nation's health authority, Anvisa confirmed that one person lost life after the trials of the drug. An investigation is going to take place regarding the matter. Despite the death, the health authority gave a confirmation that the trials will continue.

The drug is presently undergoing phase three clinical trials in the nation Braxila has plans in place of purchasing the drug and produce it at the biomedical research center of the country if it clears the last phase of trials. Despite the death, Oxford University mentioned that there are no concerns surrounding the safety of the trials.

Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine

The vaccine is held as one of the leading drugs and the UK government is signing a deal for 100 million doses. The trials of the vaccine were also halted after a volunteer fell ill in the US. India and South Africa have restarted the trials of the vaccine. AstraZeneca has also signed an agreement with the Inclusive Vaccine Alliance of Europe. Under this, 400 million doses might be ready for supplying to European nations who take part in the alliance.

The deadly virus outbreak is currently spreading like wildfire and has infected more than 41 million people worldwide and has claimed the lives of over 1.1 million people globally in more than 170 countries. Scientists and researchers are regularly getting to know more about the virus and an effective vaccine is expected soon.

However, Russia registered its first vaccine some time back claiming that it was effective. Experts around the world expressed their concerns regarding the vaccine developed by Russia as it did not undergo proper clinical trials. Now, with the death of a volunteer, it will be interesting to see what happens to the trials of the Oxford vaccine as the majority of the people around the world was looking forward to it.