A coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccine can be rolled out to NHS in a few weeks, as per reports. An NHS trust chief sent an email to his staff stating that the Health Service is getting ready for a national vaccination program ahead of Christmas. The government has introduced new laws that would allow the nation for rolling out a vaccine even without the EU approval process if a safe vaccine is discovered before the end of the Brexit transition, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Glen Burley, the chief executive of the George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in Warwick­shire stated, "Our Trust, alongside NHS organizations nationally, has been told to be prepared to start a Covid-19 staff vaccine program in early December. The latest intelligence states a coronavirus vaccine should be available this year with NHS staff prioritized prior to Christmas."

COVID-19 Vaccine in UK

In the mail, Burley also mentioned that the vaccine was expected to be given in two doses and 28 days. Diana Wake, the chief executive of the Dudley Group NHS Trust stated at a recent hospital board meeting that the expert is hoping for a vaccine to be available for healthcare providers in December.

David Eltringham, the managing director at the George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust stated that there is no definite date for the vaccine yet but there are plans for deploying it from the start in December. It comes as a vaccine developed by Oxford University is currently doing well and is provoking strong immunity to the virus, as per the study.

David Mathews, who is an expert in virology from Bristol University who led the study stated that the vaccine is doing everything expected. "This is an important study as we are able to confirm that the genetic instructions underpinning this vaccine, which is being developed as fast as safely possible, are correctly followed when they get into a human cell," as reported by Mirror.

Mathews added that till now, the technology has not been able to give answers with clarity, but the vaccine is working as expected. The total number of cases confirmed in the UK is more than 854,000 and the total number of deaths related to coronavirus is over 44,000.