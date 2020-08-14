A federal official made an announcement on Thursday that a coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccine will be free for all Americans. "We are on track to deliver hundreds of millions of doses by January 2021," Paul Mango, a senior health department official told the reporters.

The US government has invested over $10 billion in six vaccine projects. If a vaccine gets approved following the clinical trials millions of doses will be delivered and paid by the government, as per Mango. The cost of acquiring these doses administered by doctors and other technicians must be covered by health insurers. Mango mentioned that most of the commercial insurers are going to waive out-of-pocket fees.

Americans to get Free COVID-19 Vaccine

"What we're hoping is that every American will not only get a free vaccine distributed to many different outlets but also will not have to pay for the administration of that vaccine," Mango mentioned as reported by Newsweek.

As per Mango, the hurry to find a vaccine for the virus is not going to come at the expense of a well-tested drug. "We are not at all reducing the regulatory rigor with which we will evaluate and hopefully approve vaccines," he mentioned.

On August 11, Russia registered a vaccine claiming it to be the first one for tackling the deadly virus. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the country is confident about the efficiency of the vaccine and it is safe. However, most of the experts around the world are not confident about the safety of the vaccine as they claimed that the vaccine named Sputnik V did not undergo proper number of trials.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 20.9 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 760,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries. A vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.