A new study conducted by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that coronavirus had lived in the Diamond Princess cruise ship for nearly 17 days. The research report revealed that the pathogen was identified on a number of surfaces in the cabins of symptomatic and asymptomatic persons many days after they had been emptied.

Asymptomatic infections add up the risk

The researchers, in their study report, revealed that asymptomatic infections are one of the main reasons behind the drastic rise in the Covid-19 attack among passengers and crew members of the ship.

"A high proportion of asymptomatic infections could partially explain the high attack rate among cruise ship passengers and crew. SARS-CoV-2 RNA was identified on a variety of surfaces in cabins of both symptomatic and asymptomatic infected passengers up to 17 days after cabins were vacated on the Diamond Princess but before disinfection procedures had been conducted," wrote the researchers in the study report.

The researchers had discovered the RNA of coronavirus, indicating that the virus was present on these surfaces, but may not be alive now.

How long does coronavirus live in the air?

Another research report that was published earlier this year had found that coronavirus can remain in the air for up to three hours. This factor plays a crucial role in the rampage across the globe. The research report also suggested that the pathogen could live in plastic and stainless steel for three days.

As per this study report which is not peer-reviewed as of now, coronavirus could remain on copper surfaces for four hours, and on cardboard for 24 hours.

The latest updates reveal that coronavirus has infected more than 4,40,000 people, and the death toll has climbed to 19,752. As community spread is expected in the coming days in countries like India, experts believe that the death toll will most likely increase.