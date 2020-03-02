As on Monday, March 2, Coronavirus has spread to 67 countries say reports. Globally, the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 89,049 as of early March 2. Confirmed deaths have gone up to 3,046 and the number of patients who have recovered is 45,129.

China, the country that has suffered the most from COVID-19, has reported 80,026 confirmed cases and 2,192 casualties. The second most affected country, South Korea, has reported up to 4,212 cases and 22 deaths so far. Here is a list of countries that are affected by the Coronavirus and the number of confirmed cases and death toll as on March 2 (morning).