Coronavirus
Xinhua/IANS

As on Monday, March 2, Coronavirus has spread to 67 countries say reports. Globally, the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 89,049 as of early March 2. Confirmed deaths have gone up to 3,046 and the number of patients who have recovered is 45,129.

China, the country that has suffered the most from COVID-19, has reported 80,026 confirmed cases and 2,192 casualties. The second most affected country, South Korea, has reported up to 4,212 cases and 22 deaths so far. Here is a list of countries that are affected by the Coronavirus and the number of confirmed cases and death toll as on March 2 (morning).

Sl NoCountryConfirmed casesDeath toll
1China80,0262,912
2South Korea4,21222
3Italy1,69434
4Iran97854
5Japan2566
6France1302
7Germany130-
8Singapore106-
9Hong Kong1002
10USA842
11Spain84-
12Bahrain47-
13Kuwait46-
14Thailand421
15Taiwan401
16UK36-
17Australia291
18Malaysia29-
19Canada24-
20Switzerland24-
21UAE21-
22Iraq19-
23Norway19-
24Vietnam16-
25Austria14-
26Sweden14-
27Macau10-
28Israel10-
29Lebanon10-
30Netherlands10-
31San Marino8-
32Croatia7-
33Greece7-
34Ecuador6-
35Finland6-
36Oman6-
37Mexico5-
38Denmark4-
39Pakistan4-
40Philippines3-
41Algeria3-
42Azerbaijan3-
43Czechia3-
44Georgia3-
45Iceland3-
46India3-
47Qatar3-
48Romania3-
49Belgium2-
50Brazil2-
51Egypt2-
52Russia2-
53Afghanistan1-
54Armenia1-
55Belarus1-
56Cambodia1-
57Dominican Republic1-
58Estonia1-
59Ireland1-
60Lithuania1-
61Luxembourg1-
62North Macedonia1-
63Monaco1-
64Nepal1-
65New Zealand1-
66Nigeria1-
67Sri Lanka1-
Diamond Princess ship7057