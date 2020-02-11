Monday proved to be the deadliest, since the coronavirus outbreak was first reported in China, late in December, 109 persons died in one day, bringing the total death toll to 1,018. With 2,478 new confirmed cases reported on Monday, the global number reached 43,100.

Coronavirus update: toll and latest cases

On Monday, China reported 109 fatalities and 2,478 new cases. This brings the total toll to 1,016 and number of confirmed cases to 42,638 in mainland China. About 99% of the cases have been reported in mainland itself. All but two fatalities have been reported in mainland China.

Out of the 109 fatalities reported on Monday, 103 occurred in China's hard-hit Hubei province, that has served as the epicenter of the virus outbreak. Out of 2,478 latest cases, 2,097 were reported in Hubei, Global Times reported. Thus, there is a drop from Sunday's tally, when 2,618 new cases and 91 deaths were reported in Hubei.

Out of the 2,097 new confirmed cases in the province, 1,552 were reported in Hubei's capital Wuhan, where the virus is said to have originated in a local sea-food and wet market. The first novel coronavirus '2019-nCoV' case was reported in Wuhan officially on Dec. 31, 2019.

Till now, Hubei has reported 24,953 cases, South China Morning Post reported.

Typically that (coronavirus) will go away in April: Trump

In a press briefing at the White House, US President Donald Trump commented on the coronavirus outbreak. "A lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat," he said. "As the heat comes in...typically that will go away in April," he added.

There are 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the United States. On Thursday, Feb. 6, an American citizen died of coronavirus in Wuhan. After China, Japan has reported the highest number of cases, at 161, followed by Singapore (45) and Hong Kong (42). On Saturday, Feb. 8, a Japanese citizen died of the disease.

A total of 462 cases have been reported in over two dozen countries, other than mainland China. Two fatalities were reported outside the mainland -- one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.