Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, has been admitted to the hospital. As per the Downing Street spokesperson, PM Johnson was admitted for COVID-19 tests 10 days after contracting the Coronavirus.

The spokesperson added that there is nothing to be worried about as it is a "precautionary step" since the UK prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of the virus.

UK PM Boris Johnson health condition

"The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives," the spokesperson added.

PM Johnson is the first major governmental leader known to have infected by the deadly virus. He had been self-isolating at in his apartment next to 10 Downing Street. Reports revealed that he was running a high temperature. However, Johnson remains in charge of the government and he is still in contact with ministerial colleagues and other officials.

UK fighting against Coronavirus

The recent news about PM Johnson's sudden hospitalization came after Britain's Queen Elizabeth addressed the nation while thanking healthcare staffs and others who have come forward to help the Coronavirus infected patients, as well as the country.

She urged UK citizens to confront the Coronavirus pandemic with resolve and unity. The queen said in a taped broadcast from Windsor Castle:

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. "A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all."

The virus has infected more than 48,000 people in the UK including Britain's Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen. Around two weeks ago, Prince Charles announced that he was suffering from mild Coronavirus symptoms but as per the recent reports his health condition is stable.