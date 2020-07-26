The Chief of Staff at the White House, Mark Meadows, mentioned on Sunday that he is pretty much hopeful that the Donald Trump administration is going to be able to give new information about the therapies for treating coronavirus or COVID-19 in the coming days.

Meadows said that the White House has been working a lot in order to make sure that therapeutics and a vaccine for COVID-19 get developed and is available as soon as possible, as reported by FOX News. "The president has been very clear: whatever amount of money and whatever amount of time needs to be invested, we're doing that," Meadows stated in an appearance on ABC's "This Week."

Coronavirus Vaccine in 'Coming Days'?

"We're hopeful that with some of the breakthrough technology on therapeutics that we'll be able to announce some new therapies in the coming days," he further added. He also defended Trump's way of handling the pandemic amid the criticism that the president could have done much better to contain the spread of the virus.

"We actually took unprecedented steps. Not only did the president shut down travel from China and Europe long before even the medical experts were suggesting we should do so, and then we shut down the economy to try to mitigate the damage," he said.

He mentioned that he is hopeful that the innovation of the Americans is going to help find vaccines and ultimately conquer the virus outbreak. The comments of the chief of staff comes after a week when the US president acknowledged the crisis is going to worsen in the nation.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 16 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 644,000 people worldwide as the US is the worst affected country. The North American nation has registered more than 4.1 million confirmed cases of the deadly novel virus and over 146,000 deaths, as per the latest reports.