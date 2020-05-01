The COVID-19 outbreak that began in the city of Wuhan in China has spread across the world, claimed 233,998 lives and infected 3,276,373 people so far. Several cases have been reported in many countries across the world, triggering panic about a 2003 SARS-like global outbreak.

We give you a chronological breakdown of the situation over the past few weeks. Here's a screengrab showing the latest status of coronavirus across the world:

May 1: New York state officials say that funeral homes are "overflowing" with dead bodies as the establishments are unable to handle the sheer numbers of dead. US President Donald Trump says that the country cannot declare a "total victory" over the disease as the death toll is high.

-- According to the London-based Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), African Britons in the country are dying at a higher rate than their fellow white citizens. The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) declares that dozens of journalists across the world have lost their lives to COVID-19.

-- President Emmanuel Macron says in a speech that life will not be normal in France after the lockdown ends on 11 May. Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino says that the country's GDP is set to contract 9.2 percent in 2020.

-- Mexico and Germany report hundreds of new cases as the worldwide tally touches 3,276,373 and the number of casualties stands at 233,998.

(This is a developing story and the timeline will be updated on a daily basis)