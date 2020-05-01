The testing target put forward by the health minister of UK has driven up the capacity for testing people, a spokesperson of Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Friday, hours ahead of an expected announcement on whether the 100,000 target will be met.

"The health secretary's target has been very effective in driving up the capacity in the system - capacity is what is really important," the spokesman told reporters.

UK fights Coronavirus

"Getting up to being able to do almost 100,000 tests means we can test many more key workers and where people test negative they are able to end a period of self-isolation and potentially go back to work in hospitals and in other parts of the public sector or key bits of our economy."

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 220,000 people globally and infecting over three million people worldwide in over 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)