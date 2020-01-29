UAE confirmed its first coronavirus infection case in a family which arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan, on Wednesday. This is the first confirmed case of novel Coronavirus infection reported in the middle-east.

The viral outbreak has claimed over 130 lives, since its outbreak in December. About 6,000 cases have been confirmed until now, with cases being reported in over 15 countries.

UAE confirms its first case of coronavirus infection

In a statement on Wednesday, UAE's Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of coronavirus infection, the country's state news agency WAM reported. Infection was detected in a family, which arrived from the Chinese city Wuhan which has served as the epicentre of novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak. It is not clear, how many members of the family have contracted the deadly virus.

Wuhan reported the first case on December 31. Majority of fatalities and infections have been reported in China's Hubei province and its capital Wuhan. After cases mounted at a rapid pace, the Chinese government took a step on January 23 and placed the city on a complete lock-down. Air and land travel restrictions were placed and advisories were issued against public assembly, in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

In a press conference on Sunday, the mayor of Wuhan, Zhou Xianwang, admitted that over five million people had travelled out of Wuhan before the January 23 travel restrictions came into force. The exodus coincided with China's Lunar New Year holidays [January 24-30] when millions of Chinese travel both domestically and abroad. Many apparently left the city in order to avert contracting the disease.

UAE's Health Ministry is coordinating with health authorities

Meanwhile, the UAE's Health Ministry said that "the health condition of those infected is stable and under medical observation". Ministry confirmed that in coordination with the concerned health authorities, it has taken "all the necessary precautions in accordance with the scientific recommendations, conditions and standards approved by the World Health Organisation".

"The general health condition is not a cause for concern," it said. The Ministry emphasized that the epidemiological investigation centres in the country are working round the clock to report any cases of the virus, early, noting that the health system in the country "works very efficiently and that the ministry is closely following the situation in a way that guarantees the health and safety of everyone".