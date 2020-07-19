The older children are much more likely to spread the coronavirus or COVID-19 within the household that the younger one, as per a new study of 5,706 coronavirus patients in South Korea.

The researchers have tracked and tested around 60,000 people who had got in contact with the infected people and found out that on average, 11.8 percent of the household contacts tested positive for the novel virus, as per the early release of a study that got published on the website of US CDC.

Older Children Are Probably More Contagious

In the case of the people who live with patients between the ages of 10 and 19, 18.6 percent were positive within about 10 days after the initial case got detected, which is the highest rate of transmission among the groups studied. The children who are under 10 are the least contagious but this may change after schools reopen, according to the researchers, as reported by Bloomberg.

The rates of the virus cases have been rising daily, even in the places that were previously considered to have taken care of the outbreak, many teachers are concerned about the return to the classrooms. As per the state data, the rate of infections among children can be far higher than two percent, confirmed the CDC.

COVID-19 Crisis

The study points out that the older children can be more contagious, however, researchers stated that the household contacts could have contracted from some other source. The study calls for further research to get an idea about how to limit the spread at home.

The deadly novel virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 14.3 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 603,000 people globally in more than 170 countries.

Scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the virus as many vaccine candidates are under trials. The researchers are working at a rapid speed to make a vaccine as soon as possible for the deadly disease.