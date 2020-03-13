Since the coronavirus outbreak, now a pandemic, people are under panic situation and fear whenever they or others sneeze, cough or catch a cold. As there are stark similarities between the COVID-19 and general cold or flu that we are familiar, even differences are equally visible. Since the COVID-19 is deadly, fear is unnerving many people.

Not a seasonal flu

Even though there are aches, pains, sore throat and fever, COVID-19 is not the same as the past coronavirus strains, according to experts, who pointed out that one patient of COVID-19 infects about three others, while in the case of flu, the number is just 1.3. Some experts believe that COVID-19 may become endemic soon.

Humans have lived with flu for more than a century, and the novel Coronavirus is a new entry. There is no vaccine for COVID-19 for now, but flu has a vaccine already.

What are common elements?

There are similarities in protecting against these diseases like avoiding handshake and washing hands frequently with soap, to avoid touching one's face and to wear a mask if sick. These can limit both flu and coronavirus equally.

Symptoms: In the case of Coronavirus, symptoms range from mild to severe, whereas in case of cold, there is a gradual onset of symptoms. In case of flu, there is an abrupt onset of symptoms.

Here is a detailed chart:

Symptoms Coronavirus Cold Flu Fever Common Rare Common Fatigue Sometimes Sometimes Common Cough Common (mostly dry) Mild Common (mostly dry) Sneezing No Common No Aches and pains Sometimes Common Common Runny and stuffy nose Rare Common Sometimes Sore throat Sometimes Common Sometimes Diarrhea Rare No Sometimes for children Headaches Sometimes Rare Common Shortness of breath Sometimes No No

There have been almost 127,750 infected by the novel coronavirus, killing about 4,717 worldwide. However, there have been 68,305 recoveries as of Thursday. While CDC estimates that influenza (flu) has resulted in between 9 million – 45 million illnesses, between 140,000 – 810,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 – 61,000 deaths annually occurred since 2010.