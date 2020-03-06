After Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon.com and Alphabet Google too have asked their employees in the Seattle area to work from home, following reports of many testing positive for coranavirus in the region . A number of cases of people testing positive of coronavirus have been reported in the United States in the past few days.

Earlier this week, Amazon reported that one of its Seattle-based employees has tested positive for the deadly virus. Also, on Wednesday, Facebook, said that one of its contractors in Seattle has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Seattle so far has been the most affected state in the US to have been affected by corinavirus.

Big trouble for US tech giants

Facebook has closed its facility where one of its employees tested positive and last visited on February 21 for the rest of the week. Facebook in a statement said, "We've notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials to prioritize everyone's health and safety." Facebook's on Thursday announced that its Seattle office will remain closed till March 9.

Google too has asked its employees to work from home for the next few weeks after consulting health officials. Similarly, Amazon has also advised its employees in the Seattle area to work from home through the end of the month. The decision comes after one of Google's employees at its South Lake Union office complex in the city was diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday.

Seattle in focus

So far 70 cases of coronavirus have reported from Seattle with a total of 10 deaths. Facebook too is following the same route and has asked its employees in the Seattle area to work from home till the end of this month. "We've notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials to prioritize everyone's health and safety," said Tracy Clayton, Facebook company spokesperson, in a statement.