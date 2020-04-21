Despite all the stringent measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabia has been seeing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Until Friday, April 17, Saudi Arabia had been reporting upwards of 400 cases of Covid-19 infections per day, but the curve has gone upwards of 1,000 cases per day over the last three days. On Saturday, April 18, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health reported a record 1,132 cases, followed by 1,088 on Sunday, April 19 and the trend continues.

Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases breach 10,000 mark

The health ministry reported 1,122 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday April 20, which takes the total number of infections in the kingdom past the 10,000 mark. The new cases add up to 10,484 coronavirus cases in the kingdom since the outbreak began last month - with the first case in the country reported on March 4.

"During the past three days, everyone noticed an increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus, due to the active testing of areas," the kingdom's health minister Dr. Tawfiq Al Rabiah said in a press conference, referring to the large numbers of cases revealed in the past three days.

Death toll passes 100

The total number of deaths in the kingdom has also breached the 100 mark with the ministry confirming six deaths on April 20, bringing the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the kingdom to 103.

Most cases are non-Saudi nationals

The health ministry also announced that, of the total 10,484 active cases in the kingdom, 27 percent were Saudi nationals, and 73 percent non-Saudis, mostly expatriate workers and residents.

It also acknowledged that the youngest coronavirus case in the kingdom is a "one-month old baby" and the oldest a 96-year-old man.

All hope not lost

There have been 92 reported recoveries in just one day (April 20) and with this the total recoveries in the kingdom is at 1,490.

Of the 10,484 cases reported so far, 1,593 cases have had an outcome, that is, either death or recovery.

Aid to fight pandemic

Al Rabiah said the Saudi government has approved 47 billion Saudi riyal (approximately $12.5 billion) to support the health ministry in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia, which has a population of around 33 million, has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths among the six countries that comprise the Gulf Cooperation Council, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).