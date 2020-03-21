Amidst the confusion and paranoia, fear has become a common language but there also an increasing lackadaisical attitude even among believers that is bound to make life difficult for others. In these trying times, remember when Satan tried to tempt Jesus, to which the Messiah replied, "It is written again, Do not put the Lord your God to the test." [Matthew 4: 7]
As a Christian faithful, if you are looking at ways to centre your life in the promises of God then remember this that self-quarantine and isolation are quite biblical aspects that has deep roots in the Jewish traditions.
The Israelites practised self-isolation since their time as slaves in Egypt and till they reached the Promised Land, where Moses ended becoming the first public health official.
In Leviticus, Moses, guided by Yahweh laid out guidelines on how to deal "with a leprous" infection.
"[H]is clothes shall be rent, his head shall be left bare, and he shall cover over his upper lip; and he shall call out, 'Unclean! Unclean!'" Leviticus 13:45 says.
It also then goes to state: "Being unclean, he shall dwell apart; his dwelling shall be outside the camp."
Similarly in Numbers, the God of Israel advises Moses, saying, "Instruct the Israelites to remove from the camp anyone with an eruption or a discharge and anyone defiled by a corpse... put them outside the camp so that they do not defile the camp of those in whose midst I dwell."
There are several other biblical verses that prove that quarantine has been a way of life since time innumerable.
Jesus practised social isolation
There are also ample examples from the new testament that prove that even Jesus observed social isolation as a way to meditate and pray. Though most of us are being forced by the coronavirus (COVID 19) outbreak to practise self-quarantine and isolation but nonetheless these testing times can help us draw closer to God.
In the book of Luke 4:1-2, 14-15, we see Jesus after getting baptized spent 40 days praying in the wilderness. "At once the Spirit sent [Jesus] out into the desert, and he was in the desert forty days, being tempted by Satan. He was with the wild animals, and angels attended him."
Here is a list of bible verses that promote self-quarantine/social distancing:
The Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic has forced millions of world citizens from the US to India to stay indoors in isolation.
But remember this, the quarantine measures are aimed at not just helping yourself but more importantly others.
The death toll from the new coronavirus has surged past 11,000 worldwide as on March 21.
As per the data collected by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States showed that more than 260,000 have already been infected in 166 countries, while 87,000 have recovered, mostly in China where the outbreak first erupted.
The same Johns Hopkins coronavirus monitor showed that the death toll has now surpassed 11,300 worldwide as of mid-Saturday, with the possibility of breaching 12,000 by the end of the day.