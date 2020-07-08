Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood has announced the postponement of their Facebook concert scheduled on June 7, 2020, due to coronavirus quarantine of a close member of their camp. According to reports in media, the beloved power couple famous for country music was supposed to perform on a Facebook Live Concert but amid fears that the pandemic has reached their home turf, the duo decided to cancel the online program.

Reportedly, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are uninfected from the deadly COVID 19 virus, however, a close pear of their camp is known to have been infected by the same. Both Brooks and Yearwood want to follow all the necessary safety protocols to ensure the safety of other members of their camp and to reduce the risk of COVID infection. The country music stars announced that they will wait out the two-week quarantine period before performing live among the public. According to the announcement, Tuesday's Live Concert titled the Garth Request Live 2 acoustic show is also set to be scheduled for a later date.

Moreover, Garth took to his official social media handle to announce: "Out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks is moving his and Trisha Yearwood's July 7th Facebook concert to a later date and postponing Inside Studio G for 2 weeks." The message further said that both Garth and Trisha are fine, but the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the COVID-19 virus hence, they are all quarantining for two weeks and thanked everyone for their concern.

Soon after the message got posted online, millions of fans shared their concern while some questioned the singers on following safety protocols. One of the fans on Instagram wrote, "You didn't follow proto. You're fired bud".

Well, Garth and Trisha's frequent live musical performances during the coronavirus crisis has boosted positivity in millions of people. Their entertaining performances on Facebook Live and other platforms like CBS cheered millions of fans worldwide.