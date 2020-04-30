A new poll in United States on whether there will be a second wave of coronavirus infections next year showed that almost 79 percent of voters felt that there would be a second wave.

Morning Consult, a global surveying technology company released its poll on Wednesday that says, almost four out of five voters felt that there will be a second wave of coronavirus infections. The polls were also voted by Democrats, independents and Republicans, while majority of them felt the same, according to a release by Morning Consult.

Almost 80 percent of Democrats, 78 percent of Republicans and 77 percent of Independents voted that they anticipated another COVID-19 wave by next year. The poll surveyed 1,991 registered voters with a margin of error of two percentage points.

Around 670 Republicans, 794 Democrats and 526 Independents took part in the survey poll. This comes at a time when yet another poll said that almost 37 percent of those from the survey felt that they would feel comfortable eating out at a restaurant only after six months or more, while almost 55 percent felt that they didn't know if to attend a political rally or not.

Second wave inevitable

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID and a top expert in the US coronavirus task force, said to CNN that the second coronavirus wave in the US would be "inevitable," while testing and tracking and isolating every infected American would be key factors to ensure that second wave isn't deadly.

However, he said that if "countermeasures" needed to address coronavirus are in place, "we should do reasonably well." There are more than 1,064,570 positive cases recorded so far in the US with more than 61,670 reported deaths and only 147,411 recovered so far. At the same time, worldwide recoveries reached more than one million that is, 1,007,136 to be precise as of today noon.