The Barcelona marathon that was scheduled for the next weekend got postponed untill October to prevent the spread of Coronavirus or COVID-19, as stated in a statement released by Barcelona's city hall on Saturday.

The race was due to take place on March 15 but has been rescheduled for Oct. 25 following a meeting between the city hall's sport department and local and regional health authorities. Spain's health ministry has reported 441 cases of the virus, leading to eight deaths. One hundred and seventy-four cases have been reported in Madrid, with 24 in Catalonia.

The coronavirus outbreak has claimed the lives of nearly 3,500 people and has infected more than 102,000 people worldwide. The virus has spread to more than 90 countries around the world and created a major stir among the common mass.

