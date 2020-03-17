English actor, writer and producer, Idris Elba announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has been confirmed to be infected by Novel Coronavirus. The 47-year-old actor said that he has not been exhibiting any symptoms and has kept himself isolated.

The Fast and Furious star Elba's name is now added into the list of celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19 that includes Hollywood legend Tom Hanks and his wife as well as Game Of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju and Bond girl Olga Kurylenko.

Idris Elba new victim of COVID-10

The Marvel movie actor wrote on Twitter, "I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing."

His Tweet included a video which also captured his wife Sabrina Dhowre along with the actor who explained that he got himself tested after finding out he came into contact with a person who tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The Video posted by Idris Elba

In the video, Elba mentioned: "It came back positive, yeah, and it sucks. I'm doing okay. Sabrina hasn't been tested and she's doing okay. I didn't have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who also tested positive."

On Friday he came to know that those people tested positive for the virus and then "I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today," he said.

The upcoming Suicide Squad movie star did not stop there. "Look, we live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it, it's been bullshit. But now's the time for solidarity. Now's the time for thinking about each other. There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from people who've lost people that they love to people who don't even have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real," he noted.

Celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19

French-Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko posted an image on her Instagram account and clarified that she tested positive for the new Coronavirus on Monday, while Hivju, who played Tormund in Game Of Thrones, revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram post on Tuesday.