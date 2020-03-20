Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson for the city-state's palace announced on Thursday. Prince Albert was tested for Covid-19 earlier this week.

In a statement, the palace said there were "no concerns for his health" and said the 62-year-old is continuing to work from the office in his private apartment. The prince, who is Monaco's head of state, is in contact with members of his cabinet and government.

Monaco, a country with a population of fewer than 40,000 people, had recorded nine cases of coronavirus before the monarch's diagnosis was announced. The royal is the latest high-profile victim of the COVID-19. As of now, more than 200,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 9,000 are dead, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In France, which has been one of the worst-affected, 7,600 cases have been confirmed and there have been 175 deaths.

"His Serene Highness urges the people of Monaco to respect the measures of confinement and to limit contact with others to a minimum," the palace's statement added. "Only the strict observance of these confinement measures will make it possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus."