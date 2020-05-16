Hawaii authorities arrested a tourist from New York after the man posted pictures on his Instagram account depicting his beach side visit when he was supposed to be in self-quarantine. Hawaii Governor's office said in a statement that the New Yorker, aged 23, was arrested for violating Hawaii's mandatory 14-day quarantine rule and for "unsworn falsification to authority."

The New Yorker in Hawaii

The 23-year-old New York man arrived in Hawaii's O'ahu island on Monday, May 11 and posted several pictures of himself on the beach on Instagram. The man also used public transport to get to many places where he clicked pictures. "Authorities became aware of his social media posts from citizens who saw posts of him -- on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing, and walking around Waikiki at night," said the statement.

At this time while the entire U.S., especially New York, is facing the worst nightmare due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii reported 638 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths.

To contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, which has already claimed over 85,000 deaths in the U.S., Hawaii requires travelers to the islands to self-quarantine for 14 days, without leaving their hotel room or residence.

As per the guidelines, the travelers have to fill out a document acknowledging that violating the quarantine is a criminal offence punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to a year in prison, as per the state transport department.

Hawaii Coronavirus Rules

Now, Hawaii has extended the mandatory quarantine through the end of June, Governor David Ige recently said. He also urged all to wear masks while using public transport. "We're reminding everyone that masks are required to ride #TheBus and #TheHandiVan and you will not be allowed on without one. Masks are not entry fees to be removed once seated," he tweeted.

