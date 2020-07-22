Maxx Cheng, a teenager from Claremont, California, who had recently tested negative for COVID-19 has reportedly died. He was suffering from symptoms of COVID-19 for more than a week.

The 13-year-old had symptoms including nausea, vomiting and chest pain along with fever. He was taken to hospital for coronavirus test on July 4. He tested negative. However, as he continued to display symptoms, the family decided to quarantine him at home.

After the test, his symptoms subsided and it looked like he was recovering. His sister Charlotte Cheng spoke to CBS News channel and said that he had tested negative for coronavirus. She also said that when he was in quarantine and isolation, he did not have a cough and his fever also had reduced.

Coroner Probing Maxx Cheng Case

However, on July 20, when the family went to check on him, he was not answering. He had passed out in the room. A coroner is probing into the death of Maxx Cheng. He will investigate the issue to ascertain if there were any faults in the test and its results. He is expected to submit his report soon.

The family is under financial trouble and the boy's community has started a GoFundMe page to help them with funeral costs. "The funds raised by the GoFundMe will go toward Maxx's funeral services and medical expenses. The remaining balance will go towards the college fund of his twin brother, Leo," states the page.

So far, 1,200 people have donated to the account and $61,751 has been collected as on Tuesday. "Maxx was athletic, intelligent, funny, and mature and was voted Class President of Chaparral Elementary before heading off to El Roble. He played the viola with El Roble's orchestra, was part of El Roble's Speech and Debate team and competed in swimming," the page explains.

Was it COVID-19 or PIMS?

Reports claim that these symptoms are also similar to Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome (PIMS). At least 15 children have been identified with these symptoms (inflammatory illness) in Los Angeles alone.

Fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, feeling unusually tired are the main symptoms of PIMS. Other symptoms include trouble in breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, feeling confused, not being able to stay awake, lips or face turning blue.

Studies have been consistent on the fact that there are lesser chances of children below 10 years spreading the coronavirus. This might be the case when children are with adults at home and are made to follow the restrictions. But schools all set to reopen in fall may pose different challenges and the rate of spread of coronavirus among children might change, say new studies.