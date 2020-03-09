Apple's next iPhone, the iPhone 12 and the long rumored iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 are the most anticipated phones of the year. While the iPhone 12 is expected to be launched later in September like all previous iterations, the iPhone SE 2 has been rumored to have a March-end launch.

However, if you were planning to get your hands on either of the iPhones, it now seems like you'll have to wait a little longer than expected, as the company's two big launches of the year might get delayed thanks to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

iPhone 12 and iPhone SE 2 may get delayed

A recent Bloomberg report, citing a Bank of America analyst note, gives us specific estimates on exactly how long the upcoming iPhones could be delayed and it looks like the iPhone 13 could be delayed by a month and it only gets worse with the already long-delayed iPhone SE 2.

The estimated delays are based on Bloomberg's conversation with Apple supply chain expert Elliot Lan who expects the launch of the iPhone SE 2 will be delayed by at least "a few months." Lan goes on to say that the delay is due to both supply chain issues as well as a weaker demand environment arising from COVID 19.

The iPhone SE 2 could launch around June, iPhone 12 around October

It now seems unlikely that the iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 launch which was supposed to take place around late March, could actually materialize. Going by Lan's estimate, a three-month dealy means the phone which is expected to come with a $399 price tag could launch around June, which is when Apple's WWDC 2020 event is due to kick off. But looking at the current scenario, that event might as well get postponed.

As for the iPhone 12 series, which is supposed to be the first iPhones with 5G, a one-month delay doesn't look that bad and the phone could land just in time for the holiday season.

Coronavirus impact on Apple

COVID 19 has already done enough damage to Apple's supply chain with the company facing shipment issues due to multiple temporary iPhone manufacturing factory shutdowns in China, the epicentre of the ongoing epidemic. Just last week Apple's biggest manufacturing partner Foxconn reportedly said that it did not expect to get back to full capacity until the end of March.

The current market situation is such that many companies including Apple have lowered their revenue forecasts for the second quarter owing to an expected iPhone shortage and a possible decrease in demand for its products in China.

The Bloomberg report suggess that Apple could face similar "demand issues" in other regions as well, should the US fall into a recession amid the coronavirus crisis.

The deadly COVID-19 epidemic has so far inflicted billions of dollars worth of damage on the world economy, and even worse, claimed the lives of more than 3,500 people and infected over 100,000 people worldwide.