Malaysia reported its first case of human-to-human transmission of the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on Thursday (Feb. 6), taking the number of cases reported in the country to 14. A 40-year-old woman with no travel history contracted the disease from her 41-year-old brother, who came from Singapore after a meeting at the Grand Hyatt in mid-January. The meeting was also attended by a Chinese man from Wuhan.

At least three people, including a Malaysian man, who attended the meeting have contracted the virus. The woman was in direct contact with her brother, who returned from Singapore on Jan. 23 for the Lunar New Year holiday.

"We are calling this the first Malaysian-transmitted local case," said Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad, South China Morning Post reported. She developed symptoms on February 1. The rest of her family members have tested negative for the virus.

Authorities are tracing people who came in direct contact with the 41-year-old brother. "We have reached out to 42 individuals so far and taken samples. 41 tested negative for the virus, with the sole positive case being the man's sister," Ahmad said.

On Thursday, Malaysia reported another case of infection, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 14. Out of them, 10 are Chinese nationals, the rest being Malaysians, including two who were recently evacuated from Wuhan.

The death toll from the disease reached 565 on Thursday, with 563 deaths reported in China alone. A total of 28,340 cases have been reported from around the world, with 28,076 being reported in mainland China.