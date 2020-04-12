A student in India put his friend in a suitcase in a bid to smuggle him to his apartment as the resident association had put a ban on visitors to enter the apartment complex.

On 24 March, the Indian government under its Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, limiting movement of the entire 1.3 billion population as a preventive measure against the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

All the States and Union Territories in the country since then have come to a standstill, while local city and town authorities have been enforcing measures to make the lockdown effective.

A student in the south Indian state of Karnataka amidst the lockdown found a creative way to smuggle a friend to his apartment.

According to the police, in the Mangaluru district of Karnataka, on April 12, the teen stuffed his friend in a large suitcase and tried to bring him to his apartment.

In the wake of the COVID 19 outbreak, the apartment had prohibited any outsider from entering or visiting anybody inside the apartment.

The student, who was bored alone, decided to bring his friend home and so stuffed him inside the suitcase.

But when he was dragging the suitcase, the people in the apartment grew suspicious as they saw something wobble inside the suitcase. The residents asked the student to show them what was in the suitcase and when they opened it, to their utter shock found a person, a local news portal reported.

The two students were then handed to the local police.

Indian newspaper Times of India said that the 17-year-old had earlier requested the apartment authorities but they had refused, following which he attempted the dare.

The report said that it was the apartment security who alerted resident association as they found it "too fishy."

Coronavirus India

The Indian government is expected to extend the lockdown in India that is being dubbed the world's biggest pandemic lockdown for another two weeks.

The three-week lockdown is due to end on April 14. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a meeting with ministers from India's 29 states and territories on Saturday, is expected to extend the lockdown for another two weeks.

India so far has reported over 8,000 coronavirus cases and 273 COVID 19 deaths. The Indian authorities have maintained that there has been no community spread till now.