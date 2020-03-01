Korean K-pop singer Chungha, 24, has put herself under quarantine after two of her staff members showed signs of coronavirus infection after returning from Italy.

The famous singer, dancer and songwriter herself tested negative after she returned from Italy on Feb 24. But one of her accompanying staff members was found infected while the other is showing symptoms of coronavirus.

As requested by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chungha and the rest of her staff members who went to Italy are self-quarantined. "For the sake of safety, all scheduled activities have been cancelled for the time being, and we will continue to take the best possible measures and deal with (the virus) faithfully," said her agency in a statement.

Chungha cancels her shows

Chungha will have to cancel all her upcoming performances for the time being including Clouds music and arts festival on March 7 in Jakarta. The organizers, 88rising, confirmed the cancellation of the show on Twitter. "Because of unforeseen circumstances, Chungha will not be performing at head in the clouds Jakarta."

South Korea is the second-most affected country with 3,526 confirmed cases and 17 deaths due to coronavirus outbreak after mainland China. A central bank survey showed that business suffered its worst fall in 17 years. Globally, more than 85,000 people have been infected and around 3,000 people have died across more than 60 countries.