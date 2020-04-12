The number of the confirmed coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands has crossed 25,000 as the number of deaths reached 2,737, as stated by the health authorities of the country on Sunday.

Coronavirus crisis in Nehterlands

The Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) reported 1,188 new infections over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 25,587. The rate of increase in infections and deaths has slowed for several days helped by social distancing measures.

The deadly virus outbreak which started from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of over 100,000 people and infecting more than 1.7 million people globally. The virus outbreak has been described as the WHO as pandemic and it is spreading like wildfire.

(With agency inputs)