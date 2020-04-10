The total number of confirmed coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Jaspan went past 6,000 as it currently stands at 6,003 on Friday, as reported by NHK public broadcaster.

Earlier this week, Japan declared a state of emergency to fight the spread of the coronavirus in major population centres. The coronavirus outbreak has spread over 170 countries in the world infecting more than one and a half million people worldwide and claiming the lives of over 90,000. The deadly virus outbreak which originated from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

Coronavirus in Japan

The most affected countries include the US which is probably the new epicentre of the virus with the New York city suffering over 4,000 deaths followed by Italy, Spain. The researchers are working to find a vaccine for the virus but it is going to take time.

