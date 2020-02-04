As many as 17,205 cases of novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection have been reported in mainland China. The central Hubei province is the hardest-hit, reporting most of the cases. Human-to-human transmission of the virus was proved by China two weeks ago and the infected patients are isolated in order to prevent the virus from spreading. Many cities in China have been placed under a complete lock-down with widespread travel restrictions and curbs on public assembly.

Woman tested positive for coronavirus gives birth

A coronavirus-infected woman has given birth to a healthy baby girl in a hospital in Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang province on Jan. 30, Harbin Municipal Health Commission said on Monday.

The woman, whose name cannot be disclosed, was in the 38th week of her pregnancy, when she developed a fever of 37.3 degrees Celsius. On Thursday (Jan. 30), she tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus, the Global Times reported.

To prevent the woman's health from deteriorating, doctors decided do a cesarean section immediately. The baby girl was born healthy, weighed 3.05 kilograms and tested negative for coronavirus on Friday and Sunday.

Both the mother and child were placed in quarantine for several days with two special medical teams designated for their observation and treatment. Both of them are in stable condition, with the mother's body temperature returning to normal on Sunday.

Coronavirus cases in China

The coronavirus outbreak was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province. Till now, 362 people have died and 17,386 cases have been reported from around the world. More than 100 cases have been reported from over two dozen countries, forcing a number of countries to evacuate their citizens out of China and imposing temporary travel restrictions on Chinese nationals and foreigners who recently traveled to China.

Out of 362 fatalities, 361 took place in China, surpassing the death toll in the SARS outbreak in 2002-03, when 360 persons died in mainland China. On Sunday, the Philippines reported the first fatality outside the mainland.