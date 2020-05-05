Companies in Saudi Arabia can reduce salaries of their employees by up to 40 percent and even terminate their contracts owing to the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a ministerial decision taken on Monday, May 4. Private sector companies can regulate salaries and terminate labor contracts if they are facing financial issues due to the COVID-19 situation.

According to the local Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, the decision was taken as part of a directive issued by the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. It stipulates reducing working hours of employees and cutting salaries by 40 percent of their actual effective wage for a period of six months in accordance with the hours of work. Employee contracts can also be terminated after the end of the six-month period.

The directive defines "force majeure" (caused by the COVID-19 situation) as the reason for the kingdom taking such measures which it deemed appropriate or based on recommendations by a competent international organization to limit further deterioration of the situation.

The salary cuts and terminations will be considered "force majeure" in the contracts signed by the employees in the Saudi labor market.

The ministry's decision includes a provision wherein companies can cut wages of employees if they find the employees benefit from government assistance and subsidies such as those that help with wages for workers or exemptions from government fees.

Termination of employees

The memo also stressed that companies are not allowed to terminate any employee unless they meet the following conditions: The company must first ensure that six months have passed since the salary cuts were enforced, all reducing pay, annual leave and exceptional leave days were utilized by the employees, and the company is able to prove that it is facing financial troubles die to the pandemic.

The memo also ensures that an employee will receive his salary if on annual leave within the period of six months.

The memo has not been published by the cabinet yet. It will come into affect as soon as it is published in the Saudi government's official newspaper.