The healthcare unit of the US supermarket chain Kroger Co mentioned on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued the Emergency Use Authorization for the at-home sample collection kit for coronavirus or COVID-19.

The kits will be available to frontline workers across its companies beginning this week, Kroger said, adding that it plans to expand availability to other companies in the coming weeks, with a goal of processing up to 60,000 tests per week by the end of July.

Coronavirus Outbreak

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 10.4 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 510,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

(With agency inputs)