Coronavirus, which started in China's Wuhan province has spread its deadly wings across the globe in 28 countries and four continents in just a month. Governments across the world have sent out precautionary measures on how to not get affected by the virus which includes avoiding frozen meat, washing hands regularly, wearing face masks and not shaking hands.

Despite the best efforts to contain the virus which emerged from China, it has spread far and wide and the 28 countries that have confirmed cases are - China, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Russia, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Australia, Italy, Finland, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Canada, and the United States of America.

The four continents that Coronavirus has reached are Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. Continents such as South America, Africa and Antarctica luckily have not been affected by the virus yet.

International flights to and from China cancelled

To contain the virus from reaching the shores of other countries, nations across the world have cancelled all international flights to and from China and all approved visas have been rejected. Those who travelled from China for business and holidays have been quarantined at their respective homeland and kept under observation at hospitals.

Also, more than 6,000 people are being quarantined on two cruise ships off Hong Kong and Japan amid concerns that passengers along with crew members might have been inadvertently exposed to Coronavirus. People aboard both the ships are being given health screenings and those with suspicious symptoms are being held and getting tested for the virus.

As of February 5 evening, 33 people working onboard the ship claimed to have developed symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections and three people who had fever were sent to the hospital "for isolation and management." The rest of the passengers will be held on the ship for 14 days "as required by the Ministry of Health," the cruise company's statement said.