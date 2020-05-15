New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that the state's stay-at-home order has been extended until June 13 unless regions meet certain conditions, while allowing five regions -- Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley -- to re-open under Phase one Friday as they met public health and safety metrics.

The executive order, issued on Thursday night, said the state would continue to be on "PAUSE" policy that was introduced in March amid the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak. The state-wide restriction was supposed to expire on May 15.

Governor Cuomo said the five re-opened regions can move on to the Phase one of reopening but said "the others can be UN-PAUSED the moment they hit their benchmarks."

Phase 1 : Construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, select retail with curbside pickup

: Construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain, select retail with curbside pickup Phase 2 : Professional services, finance and insurance, retail administrative support, real estate and rental leasing

: Professional services, finance and insurance, retail administrative support, real estate and rental leasing Phase 3 : Restaurants and food services, as well as hotels and accommodations

: Restaurants and food services, as well as hotels and accommodations Phase 4: Arts and entertainment as well as recreation and education

The executive order

The order states that "both travel-related cases and community contact transmission of COVID-19 have been documented in New York state and are expected to continue."

In addition, Cuomo said all the enforcement mechanism by state or local governments shall continue to be in full force and effect until June 13 unless extended or amended by further executive order.

However, it should be noted that as of Thursday, New York, which has been the state hard hit by the pandemic, had confirmed the over 343,000 cases and more than 27,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

To reopen, regions must showcase the following factors