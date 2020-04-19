When Facebook introduced 'reactions' - the emoji like characters that sit under the like button – the feature became an instant hit with users, as they now had five different emojis to react or express their feelings over a post instead of just the thumbs up or 'Like' button.

Now, the social media network has launched its sixth reaction emoji one that allows you to each out and give the world a 'hug' to let the world know that you 'care.'

Facebook's nee 'care' reaction

The new "care" reaction emoji has the familiar looking yellow smiley face that is "hugging" a bright pink heart and it joins the previous reaction emojis that include the laughing face, angry face, sad face, thumbs up or like button and the heart.

The new reaction emoji will be available on both the main Facebook platform and on the Messenger app, where the new reaction emoji is a multi-hued purplish red radiating heart, which appears as though it is beating.

Show you care during coronavirus pandemic

The "care" reactions come at a time when most of us continue to stay at home and observe social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic and are socializing mostly through social media services like Facebook which have also become the only means for many of us to check in with family and friends during these trying times.

"We're launching new care reactions on Facebook app and Messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time," Alexandru Voica, Facebook spokesperson, tweeted.

Through the new reactions, Facebook wants you to show your support and care for your friends and family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis."

Rolling out soon

The new reaction emojis "will start rolling out next week globally and you can use it to react to posts, comments, images, videos, or other content on the app and Facebook.com," Voica said. It is still unclear whether the "radiating heart" care reaction emoji on Messenger will roll out at the same time as its Facebook counterpart.

Facebook reactions

Facebook introduced the reactions way back in February 2016 and expanded the way people would react to posts, videos and photos on Facebook by allowing them to tap on the Like button and use five different reactions that express laughter, anger, sadness, liking, and awe. The new care reaction emojis are the first additions in the last five years.