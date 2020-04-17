Dubai is proving to be one the most optimistic cities in the world in the face of the current coronavirus pandemic and it's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Maktoum is just as optimistic that the UAE will defeat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Crown Prince who is also the Chairman of Dubai Executive Council held a remote meeting over videoconferencing with Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Thursday, April 16.

Dubai Crown Prince chairs COVID-19 briefing

Acknowledging the meeting Sheikh Hamdan posted a string of tweets on his official Twitter handle and said that the meeting was about getting acquainted with the progress of the committee and its efforts carried out in coordination with all the specialized government agencies in the wake of the pandemic.

He tweeted: "Today I chaired a virtual meeting of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai and was briefed on the committee's efforts and coordination with government entities to ensure a robust mechanism in dealing with developments linked to COVID-19."

'Situation is under control'

In another optimistic tweet he said:" Thankfully, the situation is under control. We trust in our community's compliance, their awareness is what will get us through this transient time. Our only goal now is your protection, and achieving the health and safety of all will always rank highest on our priorities.

The Crown Prince also expressed his gratitude and support and thanked all the frontline workers for their "eternally valued efforts." He also thanked all Dubai citizens and residents who showed their "exemplary cooperation" and adherence to all the precautionary measures taken in Dubai over the past few weeks.

Obstacles and Challenges don't exist in UAE's dictionary

Sheikh Hamdan also suggested that there are no words such as "obstacles" and "challenges" in the Emirati Dictionary and that the UAE always believes in "hope and opportunity."

He assured the residents that the UAE is confident in its ability to overcome the consequences of COVID-19 through concerted efforts and cooperation of everyone in the UAE to move beyond these times of adversity and continue its stride towards success. Ending his tweets on a hopeful note, the prince wrote "Tomorrow is always better and happier. The best is yet to come."